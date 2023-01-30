As a citizen in Wakulla County, you have a chance to have influence on the direction of our county government. You can make suggestions for changes to existing ordinances or put forward ideas for a new ordinance. Maybe you have an idea for better traffic control, or perhaps you think new development should have more citizen input. Whatever the issue, this is a chance to be a part of making real change. The next meeting of the Charter Review Commission is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
The County Charter spells out the powers, duties, and structures of government, and as a citizen, you have the right to review the Charter and other informational documents, which can be obtained on the County website. The Charter Review Commission is responsible for reviewing the Charter every eight years and providing the BOCC with recommendations for amendment, revision or repeal, or no amendment, revision or repeal. The Commission can also address new issues and propose changes to existing ordinances as well as draft new ones. Any new ordinance(s) will be put on the ballot for the November 2024 election for Wakulla County citizens to vote on.
These meetings are open to the public and encourage citizen participation. At the beginning of each meeting, there is time set aside for citizens to speak.
If you are not able to attend the meeting in person, you can email comments to CharterReviewCommission @mywakulla.com.
It is important to take advantage of these opportunities to provide input on the County’s governance and ensure the Charter aligns with the needs and values of the community.
The CRC will be meeting at least once a month throughout 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.