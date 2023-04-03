Charlotte McCormick is Riversprings Middle School’s Teacher of the Month
Charlotte McCormick of Riversprings Middle School is March Teacher of the Month. Having heard that the Wakulla School system was the best around, McCormick pursued teaching and has been at Riversprings since 2007 and previously was a substitute for Wakulla County Schools, as well.
When asked what was most enjoyable about her job, Mrs. McCormick said, “I like when a student that struggles with disabilities finally makes gains and moves on to higher levels. This just keeps me coming back for one more year. I know I grumble a lot and my husband is tired of hearing it, but he knows I like my job when I brag on the students’ achievements.
“Also, I like my fellow co-workers. I have found that this can make a year easy or difficult.
“The Bear team has made coming to work more pleasant, especially at 7:00 in the morning before you finish that first cup of coffee.”
Principal Joshua Sandgren noted that McCormick’s role is instrumental at Riversprings, saying, “Mrs. McCormick has taught reading at Riversprings for many years. For most of that time, she has taught our lowest level readers.
“Teaching reading is a job that requires an expert. For most of her students reading does not come easily or naturally.
“Teaching her students to read proficiently requires considerable knowledge, skills, and patience that Mrs. McCormick embodies daily. She commands her classroom and instills a level of confidence and support into her students that many of them do not have. She cares and educates each of her students as if they are her own.
“We are very proud and blessed to have Mrs. McCormick as a teacher at Riversprings Middle School.”
Congratulations to Charlotte McCormick, Riversprings Middle School’s Teacher of the Month for March.
