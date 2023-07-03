The Wakulla Environmental Institute, located at 170 Preservation Way in Crawfordville, recently hosted the monthly networking luncheon organized by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce. Despite the summer season and the 4th of July holiday, a respectable turnout of 88 individuals representing various businesses and organizations attended the event, highlighting their commitment to networking and community engagement.
Organizing a luncheon during the summer months can be challenging, as many people plan vacations and activities around the 4th of July. Nevertheless, the allure of the networking luncheon managed to attract a dedicated group of entrepreneurs and industry professionals who recognized the value of connecting with their peers and promoting their services within the community.
Chicken Salad Chick generously sponsored the event, providing attendees with a range of tasty chicken salad options, along with crackers, croissants, and a delightful assortment of Pina colada pie and cookies.
The networking luncheon offered an opportunity for participants to engage in meaningful conversations, share updates, and explore potential collaborations. Against the backdrop of the scenic Wakulla Environmental Institute, attendees discussed upcoming events and sought ways to support one another’s businesses and organizations.
“It was a very good turnout!” said Heather Bryan, Executive Director of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce. “I was expecting lower numbers due to summer.”
The event also included prize giveaways, adding an element of excitement and camaraderie among the participants.
These events serve as valuable platforms for entrepreneurs and organizations to connect, exchange insights, and establish partnerships that contribute to the overall economic well-being of Wakulla County.
As the luncheon concluded, attendees left with new connections and ideas to fuel their entrepreneurial pursuits. The success of the luncheon underscored the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to facilitate collaboration and support local businesses in Wakulla County.
