My BFF Pamela always likes to put her Christmas tree up the night of the winter solstice – the longest night of the year. This is nice because she likes to use real trees, and if, for example, you put a fresh tree up the day after Thanksgiving, it might not make it to Christmas Eve (don’t ask me how I know this).
Professor Google tells me this year’s Winter Solstice is at 4:48 p.m., Dec. 21, here in the Northern Hemisphere, marking the shortest day of the year.
Pamela told me she enjoys celebrating this longest night because she believes these shorter days affect her mood, bringing the “winter blues.” It’s a good thing she lives in New Smyrna in Central Florida instead of up in the Maine woods. She is not my only Florida friend who feels affected by winter’s shorter days, but she is the one who celebrates the day when the imperceptible shift starts – sure it’s actually the shortest day, and the longest night. But the next day will be a little longer, the night a little shorter, and so on and so on, until we’re back in the long days of summer.
Starting the celebration at the bleakest point appeals to me. That’s likely because I have taken similar steps in the past, forcing myself to be as merry as possible when I didn’t feel like it. But that was really over a decade ago, and so much in the past that Pamela’s struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder is more top of mind than Christmas 2011, when I found myself faced with the choice of what to do on my own as an unwillingly divorced 43-year-old.
I didn’t make my warmest, fuzziest holiday memories that year, but they’re actually not the worst, either. I went to see the Port Orange Christmas parade, and one of the entries was a women’s roller-derby team, ripped fishnet stockings and all, which seemed delightfully improbable. And when I went to church, the Christmas program had a pirate theme, complete with a cast member who had a prosthetic leg. Except for the Christmas show, he wore a pirate’s “peg leg.” And when it came time for the audience to join in for the grand finale to sing, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” this pirate served as choir director, only instead of moving a baton in time to the music, he used his peg leg, adding some percussive laughter to the familiar carol.
Little moments of delight like that, with a lot of prayer plus plenty of support from friends, showed me it’s not better to stay home and mope (or binge-watch holiday romances on a greeting card channel).
I kept showing up, holding fast to the knowledge that things would get better. I guess I was celebrating my own Winter Solstice. This year I know many people struggle with darkness of many varieties and find it hard to celebrate the full-on Christmas season of bright lights and Santas and holiday movies and talking snowmen and parties.
That’s why we need to remember to always be kind and inclusive – smile, say hello, make small talk with the person in front of you in that ridiculously long line at Wally World because what-the-heck-else do you have to do? And for those still in the dark, it’s OK to start celebrating the return of the light.
