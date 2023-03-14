Wakulla Wonderful, the celebration of Wakulla’s establishment March 11, 1843, as a Florida County, drew crowds this past Saturday, March 11, to the grounds around the Wakulla County Courthouse for live music, historical tours, food vendors, storyboards illustrating highlights of the county’s history, and more.
This year the “more” included a kissing llama who appeared as part of a Rotary Club of Wakulla fundraiser. This program is organized by Wakulla 4-H. The week kicked off March 6 with a proclamation by the Wakulla County Commission.
