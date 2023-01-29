The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting the Carrabelle Culture Crawl from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in downtown Carrabelle.
This cultural event is a free celebration of amazing local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun. This is a wonderful opportunity to add a bit more fun as you experience the wonderful local culture that Carrabelle has to offer.
The Carrabelle History Museum will bring live music and entertainment outdoors to the streets of Carrabelle, with Florida folk music, classic country, modern songs, and favorite oldies. A variety of musicians will perform outdoors for all to enjoy, including Florida Folk musician Frank Lindamood, Cody Barber, Lewis Christie (with his keyboard), Jack Zurawka, and Kevin Andrew and the Rockulla Performers, a variety of young talent.
Visitors will again spot fun with costumed characters from the Fishy Fashion Show wandering the streets. These walking photo ops are a fan-favorite at the Crawl.
New this year will be a Car Cruise-In by the Forgotten Coast Cruisers car club. They will bring a couple of beautiful classic, vintage, and even modern cars to the Crawl! Car enthusiasts can check out a vintage Lotus 7, a 1924 Model T Truck and more!
Returning will be a Carrabelle Scavenger Hunt. For each location, a fun clue will be provided. The Scavenger Hunt is a great way to learn fun facts about Carrabelle’s history you might have never known. Guests can start at the Carrabelle History Museum and visit as many of the wonderful locations as they would like.
Art will abound at the Carrabelle Culture Crawl featuring some local artists and artisans. There will be art to view at a variety of shops and galleries including an art exhibition at Rio Carrabelle. The always popular public art drawing and coloring activity will be hung in storefront windows. And be sure to walk over to see Carrabelle’s two large, stunning murals!
Come learn about the culture and local history of the area by visiting the exhibitors and demonstrators on Avenue B and in the downtown area. Some of the fascinating topics including pioneer life in North Florida, WWII Army training on Carrabelle Beach, cast net throwing demonstrations, Carrabelle’s rich nautical history, and more. While on Avenue B, be sure to visit the Carrabelle History Museum to see the new exhibit on the Shipwrecks of Dog Island plus discover the booms and busts of Carrabelle’s history like the bygone eras when local logging and lumber merchants, steamships, and shrimping vessels lined the vast and deep Carrabelle River.
For information, contact Carrabelle History Museum, SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, at 850-697-2141, carrabellehistory museum@gmail.com, www.carrabellehistory museum.org. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. A big thank you to the sponsors of this year’s Crawl: Air Con of Wakulla, Centennial Bank, Coastal Realty Group, Duke Energy, and Inovia Consulting Group.
