Ever built an entire car out of spare parts? Edgar Caquimbo and his classmates from Wakulla High School are doing that right now: turning a donated military truck into a hot rod. Most of the frame is done, and now they’re putting a transmission back together.
Caquimbo says hands-on learning is his favorite part of the school day and Wakulla’s automotive program is preparing him well for what he hopes will become a permanent career. He has already earned certifications in safety, brakes, and steering and suspension and is now working toward credentials in manual transmission and transaxles.
“Doing it in high school is a benefit because I don’t have to pay for it until I go to technical school,” he said. “And I just really like working on cars. It makes me happy.”
“Spending four years at a university is not the only route to success, and CTE is the better choice for many students,” said Kevin O’Farrell, Chancellor of Career and Adult Education. “Florida knows where the jobs of the future will be, which is why an increasing number of middle and high schools are offering classes in architecture, construction, health science, manufacturing, energy, transportation, distribution and logistics and more.”
Automotive isn’t the only CTE program offered at Wakulla High. Caquimbo’s twin brother has taken courses in HVAC, and his younger brother is studying welding at the school. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg: the school offers classes in cosmetology, construction, culinary arts, health care, digital information technology and more.
“These students are gaining job skills and earning credentials at no cost to them while they are still in high school,” O’Farrell said. “After graduation, they can continue that training at a postsecondary institution, or they can head straight into the workplace and really start having a career that’s meaningful.”
Caquimbo has learned what Florida educators and business leaders hope more high school students discover: that in-demand jobs pay well and that you don’t necessarily need four expensive years of college to train for them. Instead, students can take classes in Career and Technical Education and earn certifications that prove they are ready to work.
CTE has been a hot topic in Florida for some time – especially since Gov. Ron DeSantis made it a goal for Florida to be No. 1 in the nation for workforce education by 2030. One initiative to accelerate the momentum is Future of Work Florida, a joint effort of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Florida Department of Education and CareerSource Florida.
Future of Work Florida aims to galvanize support for Career and Technical Education as the solution to the state’s workforce needs. Right now, Florida has more jobs available than job seekers, and too few are properly qualified.
Wakulla High is also home to The Able Trust’s High School High Tech program, which is designed to provide high school students with all types of disabilities with the opportunity to explore jobs or postsecondary education leading to in-demand careers.
According to The Able Trust, one in five Floridians have some sort of visible or hidden disability. Caquimbo and his twin brother, who were both diagnosed with hearing loss in third grade, are both participants in the program.
“Across the state, the High School High Tech program has improved graduation rates and enrollment in postsecondary education and training,” said Joey D’Souza, vice president of external engagement at The Able Trust. “These hands-on programs bring the point home to students and their families that Florida needs their talents, and Career and Technical Education can rapidly develop their skills.”
Caquimbo said his parents are huge fans of his and his brothers’ CTE training, and they support his dreams to work on cars and possibly open his own automotive shop one day.
“My mom is the most encouraging one,” he said. “She’s our number one support, and she’s my number one customer. I do her oil changes, her brakes and everything.”
