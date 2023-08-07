Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.