Q: Judge Smith, how can there be probable cause to arrest someone if no one witnessed the alleged crime? – Gerri.
A: Courts and law enforcement officers find probable cause to arrest someone based on facts and reasonable inferences. The evidence can be circumstantial, an admission, or eyewitness testimony, and the threshold is low. Does it appear that the defendant committed a specific crime?
Let’s consider three examples of probable cause.
Example 1
Someone burglarized Mr. Baker’s home by breaking a window, gaining entrance into it, and stealing a television while inside. Nobody saw who did it, but the perpetrator cut herself and left a trail of blood throughout the house. DNA testing indicates that the bleeder was Cleo Clepto, and thus probable cause exists to arrest Miss Clepto.
Example 2
Miss Jones bought a dress through an online website and had it shipped to her front door. Federal Express delivered her purchase while she was at work. Miss Jones never authorized anyone to remove the package from her doorstep. Notwithstanding, Bad Bart did. No one saw him do it, but Miss Jones’ front porch is under video surveillance, unbeknownst to Bart. Smile, Bart, you are on candid camera, and probable cause exists to arrest you.
Example 3
Billy and Bobby Kowalski are identical twins known as local hotheads.
Last weekend several witnesses saw one of them batter another patron at Bullwinkle’s. Law enforcement was not sure which brother to charge until Billy said, “I got buzzed at Bullwinkle’s and punched a Miami fan on Saturday night.” Based on his admission, probable cause exists to arrest Billy.
Q: Judge Smith, according to the ingredients listed on the side of a Fruit Loops box, the cereal does not contain any fruit. Have I been duped? Moe
A: At the risk of being pranked, read the label more carefully! The brand name of the cereal is “Froot Loops” and the maker promised you “the flavor of froot,” which is subjective. You either like it, or you do not. It is a good thing you did not ask me about Lucky Charms because I harbor serious doubts that they are “magically delicious.”
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as our Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
