Canada geese: the snow birds that don't leave

There is nothing quite like a guest who stops by for a visit, and then stays forever. Departure is expected at any moment, but it never comes.
As the visitor makes itself at home, their less than stellar qualities become evident. They might be noisy, greedily take the food of others and display some really offensive hygienic practices.
Once comfortable, getting the uninvited to depart can try one’s patience. The challenge is how to encourage departure without drifting into illegal activities.
In recent years there has been a migratory bird species that fits this description. Canada geese are now residents of the area.
The theories as to why some of these travelers from northern latitudes have decided to settle down is still debated. Areas with high concentrations of human inhabitants seem to be favored by this avian species.
One reason is based on the satisfaction of practical needs, those being food and shelter. Canada geese are primarily herbivorous and people inadvertently provide so many meal options.
Turf grasses seem to be a favorite of this bird. They use their beaks to clip leaves and swallow them whole.
They have been known to plunder garbage cans for a choice delicacy or two here in Wakulla County. Canada geese will never challenge the supremacy of bears and raccoons for pillaging, but can add another dimension to the necessity for safely securing trash.
Primarily comfortable in fresh water, they can occasionally be seen swimming in brackish areas. While cruising along they will supplement their plant-based diet with a hapless fish or bug blundering into range.
Retention ponds are another area where Canada geese will cluster. Commonly in open areas where the geese can feel safe from potential predators, the stormwater-fed basins concentrate food from runoff and growing in the shallows.
The pond embankments offer an ideal nesting site for mother goose and the faithful father that helps raise the goslings. Elevated above the water, it is close to food and offers safety if a quick retreat becomes necessary.
Once the goslings leave the nest, they can be seen dutifully following their parents as they stroll to the nearest swimming hole. Sometimes this can involve crossing a road and encountering vehicle traffic.
With no concept of cars and trucks having the right-of-way, the goose parade will walk into oncoming traffic. These events may slow travel times or result in goose fatalities.
Another irritating factor is the loud calls of geese flocks. Their conversations and arguments are expressed in loud honks and often carry some distance.
Dominant males are particularly known for vocalization resulting from territorial disputes with interlopers. If a person or pet stumbled into the gander’s domain, there will be a commotion.
The biggest complaint against these onetime newcomers is their ability to mar a landscape with droppings. They eat a large quantity and leave a substantial quantity, with all the imagined negative results.
Infuriating behavior aside, they are a federally protected waterfowl. There is a hunting season in the autumn and specific permits must be purchased before hunting begins.
So, for better or worse, it appears some have decided to stay, and there is nothing practical that can be done about it. At least the goslings are cute.
To learn more about these recent arrivals in Wakulla County, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931, or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/.
To read more stories by Les Harrison visit outdoorauthor.com and follow us on Facebook.
