Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum’s Dice Run Keeps Rolling

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum has announced that the fourth annual Dice Run will be again hitting the highway on Saturday, March 11, in Carrabelle. As part of the 28th annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Celebration, the Dice Run will take place immediately following Camp Gordon Johnston’s Veterans Parade and is a much-needed fundraiser to support the museum’s mission. The funds raised by this event are used to preserve the heritage of the men and women who trained at Camp Gordon Johnston, to share the stories of those who served in World War II, as well as honor all military veterans.
During this fun event, participants will drive along beautiful coastal Highway 98 to various fun locations through Franklin County, rolling dice at each one. At the end of the day, those with the highest and the lowest combined dice rolls will win prizes. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate. Any street legal vehicle is encouraged to participate. Registration for the Dice Run will be open from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the first Dice Run stop, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, 1873 US Hwy 98 West, at Carrabelle Beach. This year’s official CGJ Dice Run stops also include Fathom’s Steam Room & Raw Bar in Carrabelle, The Station Raw Bar in Apalachicola, Eastpoint Beer Company, and Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island. The run will conclude by 4:30 p.m. at the last stop, American Legion Post #82 in Lanark with a meal, winner prizes, 50/50 and over $2,000 in door prizes. Ticket cost for this event is $15 for the rider/driver and $5 for each passenger and includes one dice card and great food at the last stop.
Guests are urged to come to Carrabelle early to enjoy the Veterans Parade either as a participant or a spectator. The parade starts at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, in downtown Carrabelle. Visitors are also welcome to visit the museum to learn amazing stories of the region’s World War II heroes and see the remarkable artifacts.
Sponsors, volunteers, and door prize donors are needed. Camp Gordon Johnston Association is a 501c3 nonprofit. For more information, go to CampGordonJohnston.com or contact Jim Newton, Board Member, at 260-341-7291. Thank you to this year’s sponsors: Carrabelle IGA, Matt’s Small Engine Repair, Matt’s Hauling LLC, Paddy’s Raw Bar, Robert Black, Robert Parrish of The Parrish Group, Sea Crest Real Estate, Inc, and The Train Stop. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, City of Carrabelle, and Camp Gordon Johnston Association.
