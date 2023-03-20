CARRABELLE — Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting an exhibit to remember the Holocaust, Hitler’s program to commit genocide against those he deemed unworthy, especially Europe’s Jews.
This exhibit will open Tuesday, April 4, and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, April 29. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Beginning in 1933, the German government established prison, labor, concentration, and extermination camps throughout their territories, including in countries they occupied before and during the war. Groups that were arrested and detained included Roma, Communists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, the disabled and especially Jews.
Some 12 million people perished in the more than 44,000 facilities, ghettos and killing fields across Europe, including 6 million Jews.
The museum acknowledges the need for all citizens to understand this dark period of history, what caused it, who perpetrated it, and how some resisted and fought their captors.
Eyewitnesses such as survivors and the soldiers that liberated these camps are aging and dying, but many have told their stories.
Visitors are invited to come see this sobering exhibit, and help our society remember those that were victims of atrocity, prejudice, and hate.
The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. This year it will be remembered on Wednesday, April 19.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 U.S. 98 W. For information, call the museum at 850-697-8575, or email museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.