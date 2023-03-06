Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum celebrates 28th anniversary with parade

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the 28th annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Parade starting at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in Carrabelle.
This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining World War II veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from World War II to the present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. The museum needs the community’s support and participation to make this celebration more special than ever for our veterans.
The Camp Gordon Johnston Parade pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service. This community parade will feature vintage museum vehicles like the WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen as well as restored military vehicles from the Military Vehicle Preservation Association. In addition, the parade will be joined by several veteran organizations like the Fleet Reserve Association, Korean War Veterans Association and Patriot Guard Riders Flag Unit, plus veteran motorcycle groups, Shriners clubs, many businesses and community organizations. Entries are anticipated from additional veteran organizations, businesses and community groups. Military and police vehicles, decorated golf carts, gorgeous classic cars, patriotic walkers, and even some patriotic pets will wind through downtown Carrabelle along U.S. 98.
One of the Grand Marshals for the 2023 parade will be Robert C. “Bob” Dietz. According to a recent honor by the American Legion Post 82, Bob Dietz is one of the oldest living combat Navy veterans of World War II. Bob served in the Navy in Pearl Harbor and drove a truck in the motor pool. He has been a member of the Camp Gordon Johnston Association since 2008, and became a member of the Board of Directors in 2014. He has remained on the CGJA Board ever since as either an active or Emeritus Director. He has lived in Lanark for many years, along with his brother Ralph who was also World War II veteran.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum invites everyone to participate in the parade. Participants do not need any military affiliation to participate, just an appreciation for veterans and military. There is no cost to participate. For best placement, sign up at campgordon johnston.com.
The museum, at 1873 U.S. 98 W., will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Guests are encouraged to come and learn the amazing stories of the region’s American military heroes and see the remarkable artifacts.
Sponsors and volunteers are also needed for these festivities. For information, go to www.campgordonjohnston.com/ visit/cgj-days/ or contact the museum at 850-697-8575 or museum@campgordon johnston.com. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, the City of Carrabelle and the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.
