Twelve local men raised more than $10,000 by baking cakes and selling them at auction. The Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club hosted the online cake auction, “Men Bake Cakes for Kids” at the end of March.

Each baker raised donations from generous supporters. Three bakers – Chris Russell, Joe Morgan and Jared Miller brought in over $1000 each from their cake sales and donations from supporters.

The proceeds of the fundraiser are used by the club to support local kids in need. The club has focused it’s efforts toward helping Wakulla’s youth since 1971.

