Host plants play a critical role in the life cycle of butterflies. What is a host plant? A host plant, also known as a larval or food plant, is a specific plant species that provides essential nourishment. The host plant also serves as a habitat for butterfly larvae (caterpillars) during their developmental stage.
First, the adult butterfly lays its eggs on the host plant. The eggs then hatch into little caterpillars that ravenously eat the leaves of the host plant until they reach the appropriate size to pupate. Once the caterpillar is ready to pupate it will often create a chrysalis on a different plant, limb or building.
Each butterfly species feeds on specific plants or a closely related group of plants. The chemical composition of these plants often contains essential nutrients and compounds necessary for the caterpillar’s growth and development.
Let’s talk butterflies and their host plants:
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (Papilio glaucus)
The Eastern Tiger Swallowtail is one of the most recognizable butterflies in Wakulla County. Its wings display bold black stripes and stunning yellow or white coloration. The caterpillars of this species are green with black markings and mimic bird droppings as a defense mechanism. Their host plants include the Tulip Tree (Liriodendron tulipifera), Wild Cherry (Prunus serotina), Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana) and Citrus trees.
Zebra Swallowtail (Eurytides marcellus)
Featuring distinctive black and white stripes, the Zebra Swallowtail is a striking butterfly native to North Florida. The larvae feed exclusively on Pawpaw trees (Asimina spp.), utilizing the leaves as their host plant. The Pawpaw’s presence is crucial for the survival of this unique butterfly species.
Gulf Fritillary (Agraulis vanillae)
The Gulf Fritillary showcases exquisite orange wings with black markings. Its caterpillars feed on Passionflower vines (Passiflora spp.), including the Yellow Passionflower (Passiflora lutea) and the Corky-stemmed Passionflower (Passiflora suberosa). These host plants provide a vital source of food and shelter for the Gulf Fritillary at different stages of its life cycle.
Monarch (Danaus plexippus)
The iconic Monarch butterfly is renowned for its distinctive orange and black wings, as well as its remarkable long-distance migration. The larvae of Monarchs rely solely on Milkweed plants (Asclepias spp.) as their host plants. Common Milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) and Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa) are essential for the Monarch’s survival, as they serve as a food source for the caterpillars and contain toxic compounds that protect them from predators.
Palamedes Swallowtail (Papilio palamedes)
The Palamedes Swallowtail boasts dark wings with striking yellow and blue markings. Its caterpillars depend on Red Bay trees (Persea borbonia) and Swamp Bay trees (Persea palustris) as their primary host plants. The destruction of these trees by the invasive Red Bay Ambrosia Beetle has posed a significant threat to this butterfly species.
Eastern Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes)
The Eastern Black Swallowtail exhibits a stunning combination of black and yellow markings on its wings. Its caterpillars feed on various members of the Apiaceae family, including Queen Anne’s Lace (Daucus carota) and Wild Carrot (Daucus pusillus), providing essential sustenance for their growth and development. Dill, Parsley, Fennel and Rue are also host plants for the swallowtails.
Spicebush Swallowtail (Papilio troilus)
The Spicebush Swallowtail showcases elegant wings adorned with blue and orange spots. Its caterpillars rely on the Spicebush plant (Lindera benzoin) and the Sassafras tree (Sassafras albidum) as their host plants. These plants contain compounds that deter predators, enhancing the caterpillar’s chances of survival. Dutchmans (Aristolochia tomentosa) is an excellent host plant for the blue swallowtail.
Long-tailed Skipper (Urbanus proteus)
The Long-tailed Skipper displays a unique combination of brown and blue coloration, with long, trailing hindwing extensions. Its caterpillars feed on Legume family plants, including the invasive species Wisteria (Wisteria sinensis) and Sicklepod (Senna obtusifolia).
Great Southern White (Ascia monuste)
The Great Southern White butterfly exhibits white wings with faint black markings. Its caterpillars feed on various plants from the Mustard family (Brassicaceae), including Peppergrass (Lepidium virginicum) and Watercress (Nasturtium officinale), which serve as their primary host plants.
The relationship between these butterflies and their host plants displays the delicate balance of nature. By understanding and protecting the host plants that sustain these magnificent creatures, we contribute to the preservation of the enchanting world of butterflies in Wakulla County, ensuring their presence for generations to come.
Chris and Sonia Choquette are the owners and operators of Petal Wings Butterfly House and Garden, located in Sopchoppy. Entry to the butterfly house is free and donations are appreciated.
