Over the Martin Luther King Day weekend, Keep Wakulla County beautiful had a Tire Amnesty event and road cleanup.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful hosted Tire Amnesty at the Wakulla Community Center. KWCB Board members, Wakulla Road & Bridge and Interact students from Wakulla High were on hand to help unload tires for residents.
This four-hour event filled to over capacity within three hours. More than two Dumpsters of tires were collected. We are currently still waiting on the total weight from Marpan. The tires ranged from yard wagon tires to a large tractor tire, and everything in between. About 60 vehicles came through to take advantage of the event. After about 12:15 p.m., the second Dumpster was full and we had to turn some away with information about the next event.
KWCB will be working with Panacea Waterfronts to do a community cleanup on March 1. We will also be accepting tires at this event, which will be at the Panacea Community Center, formerly the Women’s Club, on Otter Lake Road. Find Keep Wakulla County Beautiful on Facebook or the website at kwcb.org for information about this and other upcoming KWCB events.
On Martin Luther King Day, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful board members cleaned along the roadway that is named in his honor. There were several bags of trash collected, weighing a total of about 300 pounds. This portion was from the courthouse to a mile toward U.S. 98. Collected were items such as plastic bags, cans, bottles, cigarette litter (not all cigarette litter – that would take a year), a pipe, old tools, wheel center caps, fast food containers, and a broken bird bath that will still need to be removed.
Lewis and Marty DeAngelis, who have adopted a section of MLK from Tiger Hammock to 98, cleaned that section of road a few days prior. They collected about 75 pounds of trash, including garbage and car parts.
There are many sections of roadway available for adoption. The volunteers who help by adopting a road are so helpful in the effort to keep Wakulla County litter-free. We are growing so fast and there is still much to be done, but it all starts with picking up just one piece of litter. Individuals, families, churches, other groups and organization, are all encouraged to take a stance against litter and adopt a section of roadway. More information can be found on kwcb.org, including an application and a map showing roads with current adopters and the many still available.
