What an extraordinary month February has been for the chamber, in membership renewals, events, and watching some of our goals already take shape for the year! We added new members since this article last month: The UPS Store, Rock Grinderz, Corbin Systems, Capelouto Termite and Pest Control, Wildwood Golf and RV Resort, Courtney Wahl Photography LLC, Budda’s Bayside Haven LLC. This brings our total to 20 new members so far this year!
We have had three Ribbon Cuttings/Grand Openings in February: St. Joe Gas Company, Timber and Tides Real Estate, and English Financial Group.
On Feb. 7, we celebrated Petra Shuff at her retirement dinner at The Lodge at Sherlock Springs. The dinner was travel-themed and had table decorations from her favorite and bucket list destinations. Surrounded by her family, friends and colleagues she was celebrated with speeches reminiscing on years past, accomplishments and well wishes for the future. She received gifts from attendees among them being a mullet weather vane, her favorite foods prepared by Mrs. Thu of the Kast Net and a stein full of cash. I know she felt loved and appreciated that night. I have worked very closely with Petra since Nov. 7. She is an incredible an act to follow; it puts me at ease knowing I’ve been trained by the master herself. We both have learned a lot in this transition of her retirement and my career change. There were days we laughed until tears working together. In my book that makes for a wonderful work environment. After 16 years she has done so much in her tenure at the Chamber and for our community. I have gained a friend and mentor in Petra, and I will forever be grateful for her patience, perseverance, and presence.
Our second Member Networking Luncheon this year had an incredible turn out of 75 attendees! The luncheon was held at Wakulla Environmental Institute and lunch was catered by Hamaknockers BBQ. Thank you to all who attended and to everyone who made the luncheon possible.
Things to look forward to in March and the beginning of April:
March 1 – The Senior Center’s Fundraiser Dinner
March 11 – The Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
March 11 – The Wakulla Ducks Unlimited Banquet
March 13 to 17, and March 20 to 24 – Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Aquatic Adventures
March 18 – Wakulla County Horseman’s Association Show
March 22 – Chamber Member Networking Luncheon
March 25 – Panacea Beer and Oyster Festival
April 1 – 12th Annual Low Country Boil Fundraiser
April 4 – Ribbon Cutting for Jimmy John’s On the Chamber website you can find times and locations for these events: https://wakullacountychamber.com/event/
As always, a list of our members, services and products they provide on our website at https://wakullacountychamber.com/. Our 2022 Wakulla Co. Chamber Business Directory was released in May and is available at several Chamber businesses and at the Chamber office. Call the Chamber office at 850-926-1848, or send an email to info@wakulla countychamber.com to get your paper or electronic copy today. We also want to thank all of our sponsors who made the directory possible this year.
Heather Bryan is executive director of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce.
