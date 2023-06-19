Morgan Crum
Morgan Crum has joined the staff at Forward Wellness as a medical assistant and receptionist. With a knack for detail and organization, she will be assisting patients in their day-to-day needs. Born and raised in Crawfordville, Crum is a recent graduate of Wakulla High School and the Medical Academy. She loves spending time with her family and friends, cooking new recipes, meeting new people, and creating local connections.
