Emily Gruver
Emily Gruver with Kiersten Smith State Farm has earned the 2-20 Florida Property and Casualty Insurance License. This licensure allows Gruver to conduct business outside the office building, which is helpful since she is moving into a remote position working from home. To prepare for the licensure testing, Gruver completed a 200-hour self-paced course and a live online course with Central Insurance School.
Ken Nichols
Realtor Ken Nichols has joined Waypoint Properties. Nichols was born in Quincy, raised in Tallahassee, and now resides in Monticello with his wife, Donna. Together, they have raised two children, Josh and Mikayla, and they are the proud grandparents of five grandchildren. Nichols served in the U.S. Air Force, coached middle and high school football, and spent 39 years in the service side of the office machine industry. Nichols decided to put his experience to work in the real estate field because he believes the buying and selling of a home is one of the biggest decisions someone will make in their lifetime. His goal is to guide people through this process every step of the way.
Patricia Owens
A bibliophile for most of her life, Patricia “Mrs. Patty” Owens is excited to call the Wakulla County Public Library her new home away from home. As a former English teacher at Suffolk Christian Academy in Virginia, she is excited to once again use her classroom skills to encourage a love of reading at WCPL. Her accomplishments include earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, becoming a published author in 2016, and being the mom of Emily, 18, and Wyatt, 15. Previously, Owens was the program coordinator for a small-town library in Sturbridge, MA. She and her family moved to Tallahassee in August of 2022, and she is looking forward to growing roots in Wakulla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.