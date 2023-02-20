Broomsedge: defending its place in the landscape

With spring a month away in Wakulla County, there are many native plants returning to activity in the local environment. Even so, seed distribution from last year’s growth is continuing in the wild places and in manicured landscapes area wide.
One such colonizer, Andropogon virginicus, is a species of weedy grass known as broomsedge. Not a true sedge which has a triangle shaped stem, it is a native grass with many related species on the inhabited continents.
It is a common sight in pastures, fallow fields, and under pine trees. Its stands are commonly isolated clumps, apparently a social outcast in the plant world.
The truth, however, is somewhat different. Broomsedge employs allelochemicals to hinder its leafy competitors and establish itself as the dominant species on its plot.
Allelochemicals are a biological phenomenon by which organisms produce one or more compounds which effect the growth, survival, and reproduction of other like organisms. There can be either positive or negative allelopathy depending on the needs of the plant in question.
In the case of broomsedge, negative allelopathic effects are an important part of plant defense against opponents which may consume nutrients or repel a colonization attempt.
Broomsedge is a perennial grass easily identified from its narrow clumps of stems up to about a yard in maximum height. Its stems and leaves are green when growing but turning purplish to orange in the late summer and autumn.
In late autumn and winter the tufts turn to a light straw color and resemble a broom. The extremely pliable texture of the leaves made them an ideal candidate for the brushing part of a homemade broom.
This native plant produces large volumes of seeds small enough to disperse on the wind. This prolific seed producer has a high germination rate and an excellent seedling survival frequency.
These down covered seed are still floating in around the county carried by the breezes. Depending on several factors, the seeds can be deposited many miles from the parent plant.
This grass is successful in a wide range of habitats, even thriving in poor soils. It favors acidic soils like those in parts of panhandle Florida under pines and oaks, or heavy clay.
This species is tolerant of the Florida wild-land fire cycle and controlled burns. It grows back quickly and more abundantly after a burn because of its efficient root system.
Broomsedge is considered a weed pest by livestock producers who work to rid their pasture of it. It is less palatable and nutritious to cattle than most other grasses.
One frequently used technique to suppress broomsedge in pastures is to spread lime. Over time lime raises the soil’s pH and makes for a less inviting environment for this plant.
The one commercial use attributed to this plant was as a packing material for bottled goods, including alcoholic beverages, before the advent of synthetic shipping materials. As such, broomsedge was introduced as an invasive exotic to other parts of the world, and became commonly known as whiskey grass.
Winter winds far beyond the state line can blow this grass’s seeds to new growing sites.
To learn more about this grassy weed in Wakulla County, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931 or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/.
