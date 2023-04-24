The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County hosted a color run for suicide awareness and prevention, this past Saturday, April 22. Members of the community showed up at Hudson Park before 7 a.m., ready to participate. DOH-Wakulla’s COMPASS program functions to bring attention to the community about suicide prevention and resilience. The program sponsored the one-mile run event in order to help bring awareness to the community about suicide and how to prevent it from happening.
Suicide is associated with several risk and protective factors. Risk factors increase the possibility of suicide but may not be direct causes. Suicide can be caused by a range of biological, psychological, interpersonal, environmental, and societal factors. Because a combination of factors can cause suicide, it is important to increase protective factors than can help reduce the risk for suicide. These protective factors can include effective coping skills, support from loved ones, and feeling connected to the community. Everyone can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs and promoting prevention and resilience.
To learn more about how to reduce the factors that increase risks for suicide and how to increase protective factors that promote resilience, please visit www.cdc.gov/suicide/factors/index.html. Additional information on suicide prevention is available online at https://www.floridahealth.gov/%5C/programs-and-services/prevention/suicide-prevention/index.html.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal ideation, call 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Hotline. If you are experiencing or see a life-threatening emergency, please call 911.
