Brenda and Robert Clemons Jr.

Brenda Dawn Clemons, 62, and Robert (Bobby) L. Clemons, Jr., 63, both of Tallahassee, skated off into the eternal sunset together on January 20, 2023. She was the daughter of Mary Wilma (Willie) and Olin Bishop, and he was the son of the late Ann Mae and late Robert (Bob) L. Clemons, Sr. While attending different schools, Brenda (Leon High) and Bobby (Godby High), began their journey at Skate Inn West when they first met in 1977 on October 30th at an afternoon skate session. The following Tuesday on November 1st, they had their first date. After several years of rolling about to disco tunes, they happily skated (literally) into marriage on May 31, 1981. Not long after, they welcomed two daughters who were skating before they could walk. Throughout their journey together, they devoted their lives to their children and family. They were always seen cheering on their daughters at various sporting events and supporting them in their endeavors each and every day. As they grew older together, Brenda and Bobby enjoyed spending time with family and friends which included numerous bonfires and fun gatherings filled with laughter. They were able to watch their youngest daughter marry in December of 2011. In early 2014, they welcomed a granddaughter who they both absolutely adored and loved spending time with. Both were very dedicated and passionate about their careers and their work families. Brenda worked for the Wakulla County School District for 29 years starting as a bus driver and transitioning to the District Office in Human Resources. Bobby worked for the City of Tallahassee for 31 years in the Drainage Operations Division within Underground Utilities Public Infrastructure starting as a Maintenance Crew Member and rising through the ranks to a Utility Construction Chief. Brenda and Bobby were eagerly looking forward to celebrating their 42nd anniversary as well as life after work when their journey together ended far too soon. They are survived by their daughters Stephanie Clemons and Katie Marley, son-in-law Philip Marley and granddaughter Taylor Marley; Brenda’s brothers Craig, Randy, and Tim Bishop; numerous other family and friends. They are preceded in death by Bobby’s sister, Pam Cooper and nephew, Jody Seay. An event celebrating the lives of Brenda and Bobby will be announced at a later date. Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Clemons family with their arrangements.
