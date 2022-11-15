In a Nov. 7 workshop, Wakulla County Commissioners heard the results of a broadband feasibility study and implementation options.
Based on the result of a survey conducted in a variety of locations within the county, from Civic Brewery to the Rockin’ Reds fishing tournament, Wakulla County is underserved when it comes to broadband Internet access.The study also delivered 683 surveys via a direct mail program.
According to the survey, paid for in part by DEO grant funding and carried out by FSU in conjunction with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council, out of 338 respondents, 39 percent of those surveyed felt their current internet service met their needs, and 61 percent were dissatisfied.
The gap in broadband access in the past two years was exacerbated by the pandemic, when it became more important for a large proportion of the county’s workforce, and school-age children, to have access to reliable Internet in order to successfully work and attend school remotely.
Broadband is the transmission of wide bandwidth data over a high-speed Internet connection. The FCC defines the “broadband” speed to be no less than 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.
On May 24, 2021, county staff submitted an application requesting funding support to conduct a countywide broadband feasibility study and assessment. This study included the community survey and four public workshops seeking public input on current broadband availability.
The DEO grant was approved in September 2021, and on June 6, the county approved the agreement with APRC to conduct the broadband feasibility study and implementation plan.
APRC hired FSU’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning to conduct outreach, and complete the feasibility study.
According to the study, 83 percent of Florida households have a broadband subscription, compared to 79 percent in Wakulla County.
Possible solutions to improve broadband to the county include expanding fiber infrastructure-connected to public locations throughout the county to create “anchor points,” or hotspots. This is the least expensive option but would be inconvenient to residents who would have to drive to a “hotspot” to access broadband, and public access comes with security risks.
A hybrid fiber approach would pair existing fiber infrastructure with new, fixed wireless tower installations and avoid the need to run in-ground infrastructure to individual homes. A hybrid fiber system could offer up to a 10-mile-radius signal. However, the cost of a new tower can be in excess of $175,000, and weather can affect signal.
The fastest and most reliable option, extending optical fiber to every residence, would also be the most expensive, because the study estimated the cost of expanding the optical fiber at $74,000 per mile, adding 671 miles of fiber to the existing 64 miles, with an estimated cost of $58 million.
The study put the estimated cost of the hybrid fiber approach at $5.1 million, and establishing anchor points at $112,000 per anchor point and $448,000 to install four anchor points to cover 93 percent of the population.
The county can use information in the report for planning purposes and the study showing the lack of widely available broadband can be used to demonstrate the need for state grant funding as it becomes available.
Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas thanked the representatives from ARPC and FSU who gave the presentation. He said he would send the information to the Florida Association of Counties and hopes to continue the conversation at the statewide level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.