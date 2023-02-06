Brain Brawl Returns to Shadeville Elementary

Shadeville Elementary reprised its annual Brain Brawl Competition on Friday, Jan. 27, after a three-year hiatus.
Two teams of four players and two alternates participated in the competition. Two students were chosen from each of the five fifth-grade classes of Shadeville Educators: Kerry Adams, Suzie McCord, Kaylee Meyers, Brittany Muse, and Jennifer Redfern.
The red team consisted of Kinley Ledington (captain), Cooper Allen, Michael Nall, Alayha Loggins, and Jeremiah Culpepper (alternate). The green team was represented by Haven Anthony (captain), Madelyn Tabler, Roedy Wells, Kingston Popp, and Tristan Rowe (alternate).
The teams prepared for the competition throughout December and early January and were quizzed on subjects that included: current events, History, Geography, Math, Science, Literature, and Pop Culture. The red team dominated, earning the title of highest scoring team, by earning 156 points in the first round and 159 points in the second round for a total of 315 points. The green team came in second place by earning 68 points in round one and 127 points in round two for a combined score of 195 points.
Roedy Wells was the standout of the competition, earning 120 points for his team and the title of highest points scored for the green team and overall highest points scored in the competition. Cooper Allen scored the most points for the green team, contributing 84 points to his team’s total.
The Brain Brawl is sponsored by the Coastal Optimist Club in an effort to provide challenging educational experiences for local youth. Optimist members Jo Ann Daniels, Tim Roach, and Gail Quinton served as moderator, time keeper, and score keeper for the competition. The students put lots of effort into studying and practicing and did an amazing job representing their families and their school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.