Talquin Electric Cooperative issued a precautionary boild water notice Monday, Dec. 5, effective for Talquin’s water members in the Wakulla County Regional Water System.
This includes Harbour Point, Sea Breeze Drive, Royster Drive, Shell Point Road, Canal Street, Rising Tide, Alverson Way, Cedar Island Way, Paradise Village, Walker Creek Drive, Beaty Taff Drive, Dockside, Pebble Court, and Sand Piper Lane.
Only members of Talquin Electric Cooperative in this area are affected. There are approximately 393 water services affected by this notice.
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking.
In addition, the system may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main. Washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bathtub faucet to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances.
If sediment is present in the water, let it settle before drinking.
For information, visit the website at https://www.talquinelectric.com/ or contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at 850-562-2115, or after hours and holidays call 1-888-802-1832.
