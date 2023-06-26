On Monday, June 19, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with replacing the irrigation system at the Medart Recreation Park. Currently, fields are relying on a 50-year-old system that does not have the capacity to adequately water all fields, nor does it account for any precipitation on the fields.
“This new system is a state-of-the-art Toro irrigation system that will supply proper amounts of water to the Medart Recreation Park fields,” said Golf Course and Athletic Fields Superintendent Shane Bass, “This new system will allow us to maintain control over the amount of water fields receive and help maintain healthier turf on the fields.”
The new irrigation system is one of many capital improvements to the Medart Recreation Park. Additional projects in the planning phase include the installation of bleacher covers, new infield clay, the construction of new concession and bathroom buildings, and much more.
“We are dedicated to improving the Medart Recreation Park,” said County Administrator David Edwards, “The new irrigation system will enhance the playability and health of our fields, making them safer for our athletes.”
For questions about this story, please contact Public Information Officer Kinsey Miller by email at kmiller@mywakulla.com.
