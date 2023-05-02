The County Commission Chambers were full this past Monday evening, when Wakulla community members showed up to discuss the proposed amendments to the Wakulla Springs protection regulations.
Agenda item No. 9 was a “Request Board Direction Pertaining to the Proposed Ordinance Regarding Wakulla Springs Protection Regulations and Approve to Schedule and Advertise Public Hearings to Consider Adopting Ordinance.” More than a dozen community members approached the lectern to voice their concerns and ask questions about the changes to the protection regulations.
In 1994, the Board of County Commissioners adopted the ordinance, 94-28, which enacted the Wakulla Springs Special Planning Area. The ordinance set forth boundaries for the planning area and required registration for facilities containing specific regulated substances. After extensive cave exploration, mapping, and geographic studies, the protection area was expanded in 2008.
Last year, the BOCC tasked county staff members with updating the regulations. In June of last year, staff contracted with Terracon, a group of consulting engineers and specialized scientists in environmental, geotechnical, and materials consulting and engineering services. The BOCC and staff sought to understand the complexities of the Wakulla Springs Special Planning Area.
Throughout the evening, various scenarios pertaining to petroleum tank storage were raised to the BOCC, to the experts at Terracon, to the Planning and Community Development Director Somer Pell, and the County Administrator David Edwards. Technicalities of whether gas stations should be allowed in the protection area arose, as well as whether fuel tanks should be allowed to be stored underground, above a known cave system.
Ultimately, agenda item number nine passed, four to one, with Chuck Hess in opposition.
However, this doesn’t mean the ordinance was adopted, but now two Public Hearings pertaining to the ordinance will be scheduled and advertised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.