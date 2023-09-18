Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners held their scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, where several fiscal agenda items were discussed and resolved with unanimity and constructive collaboration among the commissioners.
The meeting kicked off with the second public hearing to adopt the FY2023/2024 Final Millage Rate and Final Budget. A millage rate, often referred to as a mill levy or property tax rate, represents the amount of tax imposed on each $1,000 of assessed property value within a county. It is a fundamental tool for generating revenue to fund essential public services, including schools, public safety, infrastructure projects, and other community initiatives. The millage rate directly affects property owners, as it determines their property tax liability.
Previously set at 8.0000 mills, Commissioner Kemp proposed reducing the rate to 7.9 mills. After a thoughtful discussion with Commissioner Hess, the 7.9 millage rate was unanimously approved. County Administrator David Edwards and Fiscal Operations Director Brandy King confirmed that this adjustment would result in a new percentage of 20.9801 percent. Commissioner Kemp promptly motioned to accept this rate and percentage, a motion seconded by Commissioner Nichols, leading to its unanimous passage.
Next on the agenda were two items related to stormwater drainage projects. County Administrator David Edwards presented both requests for the acquisition of property along Rehwinkel Road and Short Vine Street. In both cases, the board’s decision was unanimous.
Following the approval of the consent items, the board shifted its focus to general business matters. The first item on this segment involved a resolution seeking to amend the designation and organizational structure of county departments, offices, and divisions.
This amendment included the integration of the golf course into the County structure and the appointment of an Assistant County Administrator for Community Development and an Assistant County Administrator for Administration. These roles were duly filled by Sommer Pell and Michelle Metcalf, respectively, as proposed by County Administrator David Edwards. Commissioner Messersmith initiated the motion for approval, and Commissioner Nichols seconded it, resulting in the unanimous passage of the resolution.
The second general business item revolved around amended AR 3.07 Non-Profit Grant Funding Procedures from the BOCC, a proposal put forth by Brandy King. Commissioner Kemp initiated a motion to open the floor for discussion, during which he expressed interest in funding the Wakulla County Senior Center if they required additional funding in the future. King assured Kemp that the AR could be amended as necessary. Commissioner Thomas suggested removing the $100K cap for non-profits, a proposal that gained unanimous support after Commissioner Kemp’s motion to approve it was seconded by Commissioner Nichols.
The meeting then shifted its focus to planning and zoning matters. The Application for Final Plat Approval FP23-09, which concerned Opportunity Park was passed unanimously. However, the Application for Change of Zoning R23-14, a 2.29 acre parcel located at 142 Ochlockonee Street, was tabled for discussion and will take place at the Oct. 16 BOCC meeting in the commission chambers. Similarly, the Application for Site Plan Approval SP23-05, pertaining to Crawford and Pines Storage, LLC, was also tabled for further consideration at the same Oct. meeting.
In closing, County Administrator David Edwards expressed his gratitude to the BOCC and County staff. He extended special acknowledgment to Brandy King for her dedicated work on the county budget, which totaled $273.6 million for the fiscal year, with over $200 million allocated for vital infrastructure projects. Edwards commended the county’s staff as “top-notch” and provided a brief update on the expected reopening of Hudson Park at the beginning of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.