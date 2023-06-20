The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners convened on Monday evening to discuss several agenda items pertaining to various aspects of the community. The meeting started with two citizens-to-be-heard and also covered a range of topics, including General Business and Planning and Zoning matters.
Under the General Business section of the agenda, the commissioners reviewed several requests for approval. One such request involved the purchase of a new truck for utility maintenance, with a price tag of $57,033.00. The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.
Another request put forth to the board was for the acquisition of shade structures from Pro Playgrounds for Woolley Park. With an estimated cost of $51,498.00, the structures were deemed necessary to enhance the recreational experience for residents and visitors alike. The board members gave their unanimous consent to proceed with the purchase.
With the remodel project of the Wakulla Sands County Golf Course, the commissioners considered a request for the purchase of lawn maintenance and care equipment from Beard Equipment. The proposed amount for this equipment totaled $479,852.38. The board unanimously granted their approval.
During the meeting, the commissioners also discussed the necessity of implementing a new irrigation system at the Wakulla County Recreation Park. They reviewed and unanimously approved Change Order No.1 to the construction agreement with Adira Construction, Inc., the company responsible for the installation.
Moreover, the commissioners deliberated on two separate real estate purchase agreements for future emergency communications tower sites. The first agreement pertained to a property off Lonnie Raker Lane, while the second concerned a property off US Coastal Highway 98. The board unanimously approved both real estate purchase agreements.
Transitioning to the planning and zoning segment of the meeting, the commissioners reviewed numerous applications for change of zoning, site plan approval, and small-scale comprehensive plan map amendments. Two noteworthy zone changes were approved unanimously, signifying a shift in land usage. One of the approved changes involved a nine-acre parcel on Spring Creek Highway, which transitioned from R1 single residential zoning to agricultural zoning. The second change pertained to a 30.5-acre parcel located at 158 Woodrich Road, also transitioning from R1 residential zoning to agricultural zoning.
These applications covered a range of projects, including residential and commercial developments, storage facilities, and land use amendments.
A sight plan was approved for an apartment complex, which will be located on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Road, and would hold a 224 multi-family residential complex, made up of multiple structures.
Further projects approved include comprehensive plan map amendements for a new storage facility, as well as a retail center that would include medical, retail, and food establishments in Crawfordville.
In addition to addressing the agenda items, the commissioners heard important updates and information presented by citizen speakers, Mr. Anthony Gaudio, Chair of the Wakulla Springs Alliance, and Mr. David Damon. Both individuals provided valuable insights regarding citizen engagement on the developments of the Springs Protection Ordinance Amendment.
