On Tuesday, September 5, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners gathered at the Commission Chambers. Commissioner Fred Nichols was absent from the proceedings. The agenda encompassed a variety of matters, spanning fiscal discussions, land management, emergency response, and more.
One of the foremost issues addressed was the first Public Hearing concerning the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 Tentative Millage Rate and Tentative Budget. Commissioner Kemp initiated a proposal to lower the Millage Rate, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on residents. The second hearing for this matter is slated for the upcoming Commission Meeting on September 18, offering an additional opportunity for input and deliberation.
The meeting also featured Awards and Presentations, with Jessica Revell and Julie Dennis from the Economic Development Council providing the annual update on the county’s economic progress and development initiatives.
Parks and Facilities Management Director Cody Solburg presented updates regarding the Mash Island Land Management Plan. This parcel of land, acquired by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in 1981 and managed by Wakulla County since 1982, necessitates an updated plan every ten years. The plan was made available for public comment and review for 30 days starting on September 5. A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, October 16 at the Commission Chambers to gather feedback. Once the draft plan is finalized, it will be submitted to DEP for approval and brought back to the BOCC for consideration.
Jennifer Nagy, Wakulla County Emergency Management Director, delivered a presentation on the county’s response to Hurricane Idalia, emphasizing the county’s preparedness and actions taken during the event.
The Consent Agenda Items were approved without any items being singled out for discussion. Following this, the BOCC delved into General Business.
A notable General Business item involved the request for Board approval of a Resolution Supporting Florida Forever’s Acquisition of the Southwest Georgia Oil Company parcel at the intersection of Highway 319 and Highway 267. Commissioner Thomas proposed amending the resolution to specify that “any entity” could purchase the parcel as long as it’s intended for conservation efforts. “That way, if another organization wants to purchase it, instead of Florida Forever, as long as it’s intended for conservation, we want to encourage that in the resolution as well,” said Thomas.
The resolution was unanimously passed, with citizens expressing their gratitude for the BOCC’s support of conservation efforts.
Another item on the agenda was the Request Board Approval of a Purchase and Sale Agreement, Bill of Sale, and a Lease Agreement with SBA Towers II, LLC. This tower, located near the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, is crucial for enhancing the county’s emergency communication system. Commissioner Messersmith motioned for approval, while Commissioner Hess seconded. County Administrator David Edwards also noted that the state had provided substantial funding for upgrading the county’s Emergency Management facility.
Edwards acknowledged the efforts of county staff in response to Hurricane Idalia and announced an important upcoming meeting regarding funding for a new library facility. Edwards also provided a brief update on the county’s golf course and announced Depot Days in Sopchoppy, a local event that took place the previous Saturday.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Commissioner Kemp emphasized his commitment to working on lowering the Millage Rate, emphasizing the importance of making life as easy as possible for the county’s residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.