After the passing of the beloved “Miss Joy” in 2021, the future of “Bo Lynn’s Grocery” in St. Marks was uncertain. The community landmark, recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, holds a special place in the hearts of locals. In 2022, Rani Richardson would recognize that the “history of Bo Lynn’s was worth saving.”
As the new owner of Bo Lynn’s Grocery, Richardson is excited to “preserve Bo Lynn’s for the next generation.” The nurse by trade began her connection to St. Marks over 20 years ago when Richardson’s mother served as principal at COAST Charter School. Richardson grew up in a town in Orange Beach, Alabama similar to St. Marks. After moving and working as a nurse in Orlando, Richardson felt burnt out and unfulfilled while also wanting to be closer to family. After looking at the store in February 2022, Richardson decided that she wanted to be “the next keeper of the watch” and continues Miss Joy’s legacy.
Richardson closed on Bo Lynn’s in September 2022 and got straight to work. Some of the challenges faced in reopening the store included “finding surprises” in the old building and finding vendors for restocking. However, these obstacles have not stopped Richardson from bringing this piece of history back to life. Richardson appreciates the continued community support and wants to let everyone know that she “wants to do right by Miss Joy and pick up right where she left off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.