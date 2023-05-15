Bluewater Realty has contributed over $650,000 to local churches/charitable organizations/ministries. The annual BlueWater Realty Faith-Based Scholarship is offered to assist students achieve their educational goals while preserving and promoting Christian values in our community.
BlueWater recently hosted the third annual Faith-Based Scholarship. The Faith-Based scholarship is essay based and is offered to high school juniors and seniors, who are residents or students in Wakulla County. This is the first year that BlueWater awarded a first, second, and third place recipient.
Students had to write a 500-1,000 word essay. This year’s prompt was, “Belief in Jesus Christ is more polarizing in the U.S. education system than ever before. How can Christian students ‘stand in the gap’ during these times?”
The third Annual Faith-Based Scholarship Recipients are Isabella Taff (first place $2,500 scholarship), Lainey Smith (second place $1,000 scholarship), and Justin Gunn (third place $500 scholarship).
