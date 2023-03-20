I was sitting in my car in the Lighthouse parking lot at St. Marks NWR on a recent Monday morning waiting for the rain to stop. It had been a disastrous morning. I was supposed to be taking the current refuge interns on a combined shorebird/duck survey, but the weather did not cooperate.
We met in the Visitor Center parking lot at 6:30 a.m., and moved out the North Levee on Stony Bayou II to wait for the Wood Duck morning flight. The forecast showed a brief period of rain at 9 a.m., and we all had rain gear, which was fortunate, because it started to drizzle as we stood in the dark just before 7 a.m. The drizzle turned into a light, steady rain. It was a grim, dark, windy morning.
The Wood Ducks never showed up. It happens. We gave up and started to run our route. Within a quarter mile, the rain turned serious – and then the lightning came. It is dangerous to be out on the levees in a thunderstorm, and I decided to reschedule the shorebird survey for another day. Preferably one with better weather. The interns went home.
Duck surveys aren’t dependent on the timing of a high tide, and I decided to stick around to do the duck survey when the rain stopped. That is why I happened to be sitting in the Lighthouse parking lot reading the morning paper on my phone when I looked through the rain-streaked windshield at the Gulf and noticed that something black had surfaced. It wasn’t very big, and it disappeared beneath the water before I could grab my binoculars. It kept popping up, but only for a few seconds. It was about the size of a duck, but didn’t act like one. By this time, I had turned on the car to get the windshield wipers and defroster going.
My mystery object’s appearances were so short that if I rested my binoculars on my lap, I didn’t have time to get them up before it went down. Then, I noticed that it stayed in about the same spot and I patiently watched that spot through my binoculars until it surfaced, and I got a brief glimpse of the bulbous snout of a manatee there to graze on sea grasses in the shallow water. They occasionally show up at St. Marks, although you are more likely to see them from a canoe or kayak than from land.
I finally got the duck survey going in late morning. I had ducks in low numbers in several places, mostly on Lighthouse Pool, Headquarters Pond and Tower Pond. I ended up with a total of 233 ducks, light for March. I had nine species of waterfowl, but Teal predominated as they usually do in March. Half the ducks were Green-winged Teal and a quarter were Blue-winged Teal. I also had eight shovelers and a single female pintail.
I saw a few other birds as I ran the survey route. There was a Cliff Swallow mixed in with a huge flock of Tree Swallows, a Merlin perched on a dead tree and a Stilt Sandpiper feeding with Least Sandpipers on the mud flats at Headquarters Pond. The weather improved slowly, and by the time I finished at noon, it was a sunny day.
Come down to St. Marks, but first check the weather forecast.
Don Morrow can be reached at donaldc morrow@gmail.com.
