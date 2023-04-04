Big Bend Hospice wants to send a huge thank-you to the Wakulla Free Riders and the entire Wakulla County community for making the fifth annual “Remembering Jubel, Run for Hospice” poker run such a success! The group made stops at Dux, Cooter Stew, Hobbit and Donkey’s. Despite the weather, there was a huge turnout and the group was able to raise an impressive grand total of $4,155 in Jubel Bissonette’s memory. The money will be used to benefit patient-families in need in the Wakulla County area. Thank you to the following businesses that donated money or gift cards to the cause: Hamaknockers BBQ, Woodville Ace Hardware, Las Brazas in Woodville, Savannah’s Country Buffet, Myra Jean’s, Outz Too, B&L Auto Supply, Ray’s Thrift Store, Clothesline, Harley-Davidson and Amazing Business Solutions. A special thank-you to the Wakulla Free Riders for donating their time and clubhouse for the event. Big Bend Hospice would not be who we are today without the support of the community and this is a perfect example. For more information about Big Bend Hospice, call 850-878-5310.
