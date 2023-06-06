1. Is the book of Darius (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. Which prophet was trapped at a wall by an angel with drawn sword? Daniel, Balaam, Jeremiah, Nathan
3. In Proverbs 21:17, he that loveth wine and oil shall not be ...? Pure, Blamed, Liked, Rich
4. From Genesis 37:3, who had a coat of many colors? Abraham, Goliath, Adam, Joseph
5. Which Hebrew woman became Queen of Persia? Sarah, Esther, Deborah, Ruth
6. From Judges 10:2, how many years did Tola judge Israel? 1, 7, 23, 110
ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Balaam, 3) Rich, 4) Joseph, 5) Esther, 6) 23
