1. Is the book of Darius (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Which prophet was trapped at a wall by an angel with drawn sword? Daniel, Balaam, Jeremiah, Nathan

3. In Proverbs 21:17, he that loveth wine and oil shall not be ...? Pure, Blamed, Liked, Rich

4. From Genesis 37:3, who had a coat of many colors? Abraham, Goliath, Adam, Joseph

5. Which Hebrew woman became Queen of Persia? Sarah, Esther, Deborah, Ruth

6. From Judges 10:2, how many years did Tola judge Israel? 1, 7, 23, 110

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Balaam, 3) Rich, 4) Joseph, 5) Esther, 6) 23

“Test Your Bible Knowledge,” a book with 1,206 multiple-choice questions by columnist Wilson Casey, is available in stores and online.

