1. Is the book of Numbers (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. In which Gospel did Jesus say, “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”? Matthew, Mark, Luke, John
3. From Mark 15:23, while on the cross Christ was offered wine mingled with ...? Salt, Water, Myrrh, Speck
4. In 2 Kings 5, who had his leprosy washed away in the Jordan? Naaman, Zacchaeus, Elijah, Joshua
5. From Psalm 46:1, “God is our refuge and ...”? Light, Builder, Wisdom, Strength
6. Who had a rod that God turned into a serpent? Noah, Moses, Abraham, Isaac
