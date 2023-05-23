1. Is the book of Lamentations (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. In 1 Timothy 5:23, what did Paul suggest to Timothy for his frequent ailments? Water, Wine, Bread, Honey
3. From Genesis 41:41-42, which Hebrew became prime minister of Egypt? David, Joseph, Nehemiah, Joel
4. Where did Jesus spend his youth as found in Luke 4:16? Smyrna, Tarsus, Antioch, Nazareth
5. Who was stoned to death in the valley of Achor? Abinoam, Achan, Ahilud, Abitub
6. Jesus and who else walked on water? Thomas, Andrew, Peter, James
ANSWERS: 1) Old, 2) Wine, 3) Joseph, 4) Nazareth, 5) Achan, 6) Peter (Matthew 14:29)
