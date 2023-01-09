Beverly Gail Jones Toole, 83, born in Wilson, NC, and a longtime resident of Crawfordville, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Ernest Drake Toole; sons, Presley Drake Toole and William Bennett (Ali) Toole; daughters, Susan Toole Smith and Sarah Helen Gail Toole; and her step-daughter, Norma McAteer. She also leaves behind her precious grandchildren; Caroline and Thomas Toole, Cooper Smith; step-grandsons, Kenny (Bonnie) Arnold, Billy (Nicole) Arnold, David (Darcie) Arnold, and Patrick (Danielle) McAteer, and their children; Tyler, Caleb, Bronx, Bentley, Addison, and Gino. Also grieving her loss will be her nine-year-old black Labrador rescue, Rosebud Toole.
She was predeceased by her mother, Nellie Dyer Jefferson; father, Gordon Bennett Jones; brother, Gordon Jefferson Jones; stepson, Keith Gordon Wyrick; and daughter-in-law, Racheal Lynn Beavers Vickers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.