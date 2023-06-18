As we’ve now started hurricane season and we continue to prepare for the possibility of a storm affecting our communities, we need to consider our emotional needs. Anyone dealing with a hurricane coming towards their community will experience stress as this is a normal response to an abnormal event. However, individuals that are struggling with Mental Health disorders or Substance Use disorders can experience acute stress, putting them at greater risk of developing a traumatic response to these events. This response can make it more difficult to suppress intrusive and unwanted thoughts.
Before a storm, decisions are made to shelter in place or evacuate. Someone sheltering in place they may experience loneliness, isolation, fear, anxiety or boredom. Having to leave one’s home due to evacuating can cause someone to suffer trauma because of loss of control over their environment and being away from loved ones, their pets and their belongings. These feelings can occur even if the person is sheltering with family or friends. Suppose the person has to go to a shelter setting. In that case, they may be dealing with crowds, overstimulation with lights and sounds, pain due to sleeping arrangements or physical excursion as they prepared for the storm, and nutritional changes and using more caffeine or nicotine to address their stress.
When people can’t access what they usually do when they experience stress, they may use substances to deal with these intense emotions. Individuals with problems with MH and SUD need to include an emotional readiness list along with their other storm related preparations. Suppose one is engaged with a behavioral health professional. In that case, they need to speak with them about how to access medications during and after a storm, especially if the medication is administered at the healthcare location, and how they will access treatment if there are service disruptions. Speaking with family and friends to come up with a plan to devise a plan to address where one will stay, if they can bring pets and where they can access care for their condition are essential things to know in advance. Bring items that can help to address stress, such as earplugs or headphones to provide a quiet space, music, books or games to handle boredom, and guided imagery or focused breathing to manage negative feelings. Preparing as much as possible can reduce the stressors that are associated with natural disasters. If you or a family member needs a behavioral health professional to talk to call 850-926-2452 M-F or 2-1-1 any time to get assistance with a SUD or MH problem.
Lisa Sherry is the Community Outreach Coordinator at DISC Village, located at 1000 W. Tharpe Street, Suite. 14, Tallahassee. DISC Village has been providing high-quality Substance Use and Mental Health Treatment for Tallahassee and surrounding areas since 1972.
