I checked my air gauge, nine hundred pounds, I couldn’t hide in this cave forever. The monster still lurked just outside, his big eye staring at me coldly. I had never seen anything like this before in over thirty years of scuba diving. He was a mutant, a freak of nature. And he had me cornered like a rat.
When he first moved in on me, up from the abyss, out of the haze, all I could see was a huge shadow moving cautiously toward me. I was sure it was a shark, at first, I was almost expecting one. I had just discovered the cut on my arm, and it had been bleeding for quite a while. I was pulling a lobster out of the coral and I had to reach in a way to get a grip on him. I pulled, twisted and jerked to get him to release his hold on the reef and must have gashed my arm in the process. I felt a stinging sensation but paid it no mind, I got stung all the time by all kinds of things. After a while I noticed the small fish all around me acting agitated and the stinging in my arm was increasing, so I turned my elbow up for a look.
When you are deep under water the pressure and light play tricks with the colors. I looked at my arm and saw green clouds puffing from my elbow. I knew it was
blood, I had seen it before from fish I had speared, and it was quite a lot of blood. I knew I had better get back to my skiff anchored about a hundred yards away.
I picked up my goody bag, which contained a conch and a couple of lobsters. With the grouper I had caught earlier while fishing they would make a fine dinner for Patty and myself.
I started kicking toward the boat along the coral wall I had been working. When I first saw the shadow gliding in from down current I knew he was following my blood trail. As he closed in all the fish along the reef darted into the coral for protection. I figured, “when in Rome”, and backed into a small cave in the coral wall, pointed my speargun out in front of me and waited.
(To be continued in next week’s edition.)
