As the creature came into view, I was horrified at what I saw. I could deal with a shark, they are not as ferocious as most people think, but this was no shark, it was a barracuda, but a barracuda like no other in God’s blue seas. It was eight feet long easily but what shocked me was its girth, its mass and bulk, it was as thick as a telephone pole.
I have seen a couple of cuda that were close to five feet, but they were long and lean and shiny silver. This one was massive, with a tremendously huge belly that hung heavily under him.
He cruised by slowly, warily sizing me up. He passed my cave and then circled back, passing in the other direction but farther away as he studied me again until he passed out of my line of sight.
I waited a few moments, but he did not reappear. I hoped he had lost interest and gone upon his way. I crept cautiously to the mouth of my cave, spear tip leading the way. I peered around the corner in the direction he had gone. There he was! Not six feet away. He hung close to the wall, motionless, laying in ambush for me. When he saw me, he surged forward. I hurled myself backward into my cave until I felt my tank crunch against the coral behind me. The huge head appeared at the entrance to my sanctuary and stared at me with a cold, unemotional eye the size of a baseball as he hung there motionless.
My heart pounded wildly as he had taken me by surprise. I had to calm myself down, I was breathing my air much too fast.
I studied the monster as he studied me. He had several exposed teeth with one front fang that had to be four or five inches long in a mouth large enough to snap off an arm or leg in one bite.
On several occasions I had seen what a smaller cuda could do to a four or five pound snapper while deep sea fishing, streaking in and with one quick bite and a flash of silver leave nothing but a bloody head on my hook. They were much more aggressive than a shark.
His body looked old and worn and grey, not like the smaller sleek and shiny silver ones. There were large, old, horrible healed over scars all around his head and mouth. There were barnacles sprinkled around his head and a layer of silt accumulated along his huge, broad back and, to my amazement, there were turtle grass sprigs growing out of the silt and waving like little green streamers in the current, giving him an even more sinister appearance.
He had a menacing look of confidence, for he was surly the ruler of this domain. I was in awe of him. It was surreal as I studied his mass and size. I wondered how old he was to grow to this incredible size, for he must be ancient, and I wondered what was going on in that ancient mind as he glared at me through the eight or ten feet of water that separated us. I wondered what sights he had seen in all those years, what great battles he had fought to earn all those horrible scars down in the blackness of the abyss.
And then I thought about my situation. I was diving off Martin’s Cay, a remote little speck of an island in the chain of islands sprinkled along the barrier coral reef off of the coast of Belize. I had rented a small skiff from a local fisherman and that morning Patty and I had gone out snorkeling and fishing. After lunch I decided to do a dive, but Patty opted to stay onshore. She had enough sun and sea that morning and was not as fanatical about this diving stuff as I was.
The reason I picked Martin’s was because of its remoteness and because they had a dive shop where I could rent a tank and get air. It was a tiny island with no more than a couple of dozen inhabitants. You could walk from one end to the other in a couple of minutes.
There were no stores or restaurants, but there was an elderly creole lady who would, for a couple of bucks, cook your catches of the day in her house served up with curried rice, black beans and a French fry substitute using bread fruit instead of potatoes. You were served at a backyard picnic table.
The only entertainment was a movie theater with walls made of sticks and woven palm fronds and a dozen or so plastic chairs set on the sand. The enterprising owner had a small generator and a table set up with a TV and a VCR where he showed the not quite latest movies while his wife made popcorn and other snacks for sale. For $1.00 Belize (50 cents U.S.) we were able to catch the premiere of “Smokey and the Bandit” one night.
Now the first rule of scuba is to always go with a buddy, but in the macho world of commercial spearfishing and lobster diving in east-central Florida, where I started diving in 1977, it does not make economic sense for two divers to work the same section of reef. But it was that machismo that left my best boyhood friend Mac Johnson alone and dead on the bottom of the ocean, and shortly after Keith Seagal, one of the best, after a one hundred and forty-foot bounce.
But for me, it is no big deal to dive alone, though I admit that it does get a little spooky when cold thermoclines up-well and make the water murky and the viz is just a few feet. But in the warm, crystal blue water of the western Caribbean it was a real treat.
But now here I was, a mile from shore, eighty feet down and a hundred yards from my boat, wounded and bleeding, low on air and hiding in a cave threatened by a deadly wild animal. I’d never felt so alone. I might as well have been on a distant planet, light years from home and under siege by an alien creature out of some horrible science fiction movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.