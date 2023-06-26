A few weeks ago, we discussed hurricane preparedness. This past week has thankfully not impacted us, but we cannot be sure that a storm will not impact us in the near future.
In addition to taking care of us, we also need to be read to take care of those we are responsible for. Preparing for your pet’s safety is just as important as preparing for your own.
Most critical, according to PetMD is to make sure your pet is microchipped and that you have updated the contact information should you be separated.
It is important that you have a hurricane emergency kit for your pet. Recommended items include.
Enough food and bottled water to last one week or more
Pee pads, litter boxes, poop bags, and paper towels for cleanup.
Medical records, name of veterinarian, medication, feeding schedule, and current photos of your pet(s).
Toys or treats to ease stress.
A 1- to 2-month supply of pet medications is needed, as they may be difficult or impossible to find during and after a hurricane.
Roomy carriers that allow your pet to move around, ensure safety, and help them to feel more comfortable during their confinement.
Sturdy, extra leashes that have reflective tape or flashlights.
A hand-powered can opener to open any food cans.
A pet first aid kit to help stabilize your pet in its case if injured, until veterinary care is found.
While it is our most sincere hope that you will never need to use this kit, if needed it is better to be semper paratus, always ready.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
