The Better Business Bureau is reminding residents to prioritize safety and preparedness for tropical storms and hurricanes. While focusing on safeguarding your property and loved ones, it’s crucial to remain vigilant against unscrupulous contractors who may exploit the aftermath of the storm. The BBB is here to help guide consumers through the storm preparation process and protect them from potential scams.
Safety first: Hurricane preparedness
The BBB encourages residents to prioritize safety. Here are some essential steps to take before a storm hits:
Stay Informed: Monitor local weather forecasts and official emergency communications for the latest updates and evacuation orders.
Create an Emergency Kit: Prepare a well-stocked emergency kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, medication, flashlights, batteries, and important documents.
Secure Your Property: Reinforce windows and doors, trim trees, and secure loose outdoor items that could become projectiles in high winds.
Evacuation Plan: Have a clear plan in place for evacuation, including routes and designated meeting place for your family.
Protect Important Documents: Store important documents in waterproof containers or digitally to ensure their safety.
Stay Connected: Keep your phone charged and consider investing in backup power sources.
Guard against unlicensed contractors post-storm
Following the hurricane, unlicensed contractors often prey on homeowners eager to rebuild and repair their properties. The BBB warns against falling victim to post-storm scams. Here’s what you should do to protect yourself:
Research Contractors: Before hiring anyone for repairs or reconstruction, verify their credentials. Check their licensing, insurance, and BBB ratings. A reputable contractor will have no issues proving this information.
Look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal: BBB Accredited contractors have been screened, monitored and approved by BBB Standards to include proper licensing and insurances.
Get Multiple Quotes: Obtain at least three written estimates for the work you need. This will help you gauge the average cost and identify potential overcharges.
Beware of High-Pressure Sales Tactics: Be cautious if a contractor pressures you to sign a contract immediately or demands a large upfront payment.
Avoid Cash Payments: Pay by credit card or check to create a paper trail of your transaction. Never pay in full upfront.
Get a Written Contract: Ensure that all terms, costs, materials, and timelines are detailed in a written contract before any work begins.
Watch for Red Flags: Be wary of contractors who approach you unsolicited, lack a physical address, or have no online presence.
The aftermath of a hurricane is a vulnerable time for consumers, and unlicensed contractors often exploit this vulnerability. You can find trusted resources, professionals and services to help make informed decisions, safeguard your investments, and prevent scams, at BBB.org.
The Better Business Bureau is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. For more information on hurricane preparedness and avoiding contractor scams, visit BBB.org/hurricane or contact your local Florida BBB office: https://www.bbb.org/bbb-directory/us/fl
About bbbBBB is an unbiased non-profit organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Businesses that earn BBB accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization’s high standards of ethical business behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.