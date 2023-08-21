Founded in 2014 by Donny Bennett Jr. and Pete Sands, Battle14’s ministry uses unique ways to love and encourage those in the community going through challenging times. After experiencing multiple difficult events in 2014, Donny and his best friend Pete were motivated to find ways to point people to the hope they found through a relationship with Jesus. “I want people to know that they don’t have to battle alone, and they can turn to Jesus to find that hope, strength, and peace they are looking for,” said Donny when asked about his motivation to help others through Battle14. He also added, “I was going through a tough time in 2014 when my oldest son, Tyler, left for the military, and my mom passed away a month later. But God met me where I was and led me to turn to Jesus, and now I know I don’t have to battle alone.”
Battle14 uses unique events like Battle Night and the ever-popular Battleball to minister and bring people together to show them the love of Jesus. Battle Night includes skits, music, and testimonies to encourage people, while Battleball employs a different style of softball to raise money for families in the community who are in need of financial help and encouragement. “Overall, we have held 17 events, raised over $35,000 for families in need, and encouraged thousands of people,” said Donny about the growth of Battle14 over the last few years.
On August 25th, Battle14 will host another Battleball event at Medart Recreation Park. This event is set to be the biggest Battleball tournament to date, featuring 12 adult division teams and 6 youth division teams. However, as with all Battleball events, there is a bigger reason than the home runs, double-plays, and competition. “This one is being held to support Bobby Hart and his family. Bobby has been diagnosed with ALS, and we want to love and encourage him and his awesome family through this event,” said Donny regarding the upcoming Battleball 9. All of the proceeds from the event will go to help the Hart family financially. Donny mentioned, “We are going to love, encourage, and help the Hart family, and it’s going to be an awesome night! There will also be people who come out there that need encouragement, and they will hear the name of Jesus proclaimed. That’s what Battle14 is all about!”
There is no charge to attend Battleball tournaments. However, donations are accepted, food is being sold, and vendors will be set up to help raise money for the Hart family. “These tournaments are growing in popularity in our community and provide a way to bring people together to love our neighbors and elevate the name of Jesus,” said Donny. The event starts at 6 pm, with Battleball games kicking off at 6:30 pm. Battle14 has a Facebook page where all schedules, events, and opportunities are posted.
