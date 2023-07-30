Can you believe that summer is coming to an end and our kids are already heading back to school? As parents, how should we fuel our children’s brains and bodies, not only for the classroom but as an amazing influence for other children?
Let’s face it, parenting isn’t for the weak. The quicker route of throwing high-fat and salty snacks, sugary yogurts, and their favorite candy into a lunchbox is the reality for many. Most of us cannot devote hours each day to create fancy meals. What we need are easy and healthy lunch hacks for our kids, right?
The stainless steel containers make it easy to throw together bento-like boxes. Add some variety with equal portions of protein and veggies, and save the treats for the longer, narrower section.
Monday’s Lunch: Grilled Favorites
When you grill out over the weekend, set aside some of your leftover steak or chicken for Monday’s lunchbox. It tastes great cold, it can be eaten alone or in a wrap, and you only need a side of their favorite veggies or fruit.
Tuesday’s Lunch: Salad of the Week
Mason jar or salad cups for the win! If you want to be fancy, layer up your salad to make it look pretty. Start with your dressing, then add your veggies and your meat of choice (or a hard-boiled egg), and top it with lettuce. The kids just dump it out in a paper bowl, and mix it up for an amazing salad. Worried about glass around your rambunctious kiddo? Try using a cup or a bowl instead. Salad dressing can easily be added in small cup with a lid if your student doesn’t like it on the salad in advance. Change out the meats and toppings throughout the weeks ahead, adding in different fruits and veggies.
Wednesday’s Lunch: Easy, Breezy Caprese Salad Kabobs
No forks needed! Kids love food they can eat with their hands. This is a perfect blend of cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, fresh basil, and balsamic dressing.
Thursday’s Lunch: Weekly Wrap
Let’s wrap it up! Let kids pick their favorite deli meat and cheese. Add lettuce and any other veggies. Instead of using bread, make it a wrap. It pairs well with a side of fresh fruit and cold veggies. Slice it in half for small hands to handle.
Friday’s Lunch: Last Night’s Pasta
Some foods are great to eat again the next day. Since kids can’t always use a microwave to heat up their lunch, this pasta works well for them. It’s like eating cold pizza. You can’t go wrong. Start with pappardelle noodles and homemade tomato sauce, then add some freshly ground turkey sausage and spices. If your student will only eat this meal hot, no problem. Just warm it up in the morning, and put it in the thermos.
Don’t sweat it if your kiddos aren’t keen on the specific meat and veggie combo I’ve suggested. Just come up with a combination that appeals to their palate. Experiment with turkey slices around avocado, chicken around apple sticks. Add color and flavor with strawberries, celery sticks, watermelon, broccoli, or baby carrots. The possibilities are endless.
Kids should eat veggies just like adults. To make it a bit more fun, give your children choices of parent-approved veggies. That way, whatever they choose, we know it is on the list of what we want them to eat. Sliced cucumbers, snap peas, sliced bell peppers, and radishes are great options.
Trust me on this: Prepare everything the night before.
You will thank yourself in the morning. I like the stainless steel LunchBots as they will be cold when you take them out of the fridge. Use an insulated lunch bag with an ice pack, and they’ll stay chilly until lunchtime.
Remember, you are doing great! Just keep moving in the right direction, and make it your daily goal to feed your family (and yourself!) healthy, nutrient-dense, and fun foods.
Rochelle “Coach Ro” Thayer is the owner of Sun Chaser Fitness. Her goals are to help normal, everyday people achieve weight loss, live a healthy lifestyle, and gain more energy in a safe, approachable environment.
