As the thrill of graduation subsides, the Class of 2023 has the opportunity to reflect on their academic journey and the meaningful events that led up to their commencement. Among these cherished experiences is the baccalaureate ceremony, a pre-graduation celebration that allows students to gather, reflect, and connect with their peers, families, and the community.
Wakulla High School held their traditional baccalaureate ceremony on the evening of Sunday, May 21. WHS 2023 Graduate Ryan Mendez welcomed all in attendance, then Jordan Kramer led the invocation.
After a Special Music performance by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Benjamin Vaughn introduced and welcomed Guest Speaker Stephen Attaway. Attaway instilled a sense of purpose in students, empowering them to make a positive impact on the world and continue their pursuit of knowledge and personal growth.
Makenna Schissler wrapped up the ceremony with the benediction and the group thanked all for participating.
The overwhelming support and involvement from families and the community served as a reminder of the strong bonds that were formed throughout the graduates’ educational journey. As these graduates move forward, the memories and lessons from the baccalaureate ceremony will serve as a foundation, empowering them to pursue their passions, contribute positively to society, and to know they have support from those they’ve connected with throughout their high school journey.
