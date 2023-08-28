In wanting to bring attention to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, it is important to remember that every one of those lost due to overdose leaves behind loved ones that mourn their loss, and many times without support due to the stigma associated with the death.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control in 2021 shows that 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, which is a 15 percent increase from the previous year. In the 8 counties of the Big Bend area the Dept. of Health’s dashboard data shows that in 2022 there were a total of 2,374 overdoses with 28 deaths. The data for Wakulla County has 120 individuals having overdosed with 5 of those resulting in death.

Overdoses are preventable and that is the important message that needs to be shared. We know that Naloxone the emergency overdose reversal medication saves lives. There are other actions that can be taken on an individual and community level that can reduce the number of overdoses and deaths that occur due to the opioid crisis.

In 2022 on IOAD the department of Health and Human Services awarded $79.1 million in overdose prevention grants as part of the federal governments National Drug Control Strategy, the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy and the current administration’s Unity Agenda to address the opioid and overdose epidemic. Of the $79.1 million in funds $7.1 million was allocated to Rural Emergency Medical Services training and grants, that helps rural areas recruit and train EMS with a focus on addressing mental health and substance use disorders, another $12.1 million was allocated for Service Grant Program for residential and outpatient treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and for the first time expanded the program to include fathers, partners and other family members.

In our area the local SUD provider DISC Village has a residential treatment program to specifically address this population called Mother’s in Sobriety. Another $32.7 million was allocated to Medication Assisted Treatment and there are multiple providers in the area that offer these services which when available show a decrease in illicit opioid and prescription opioid misuse. By bringing awareness to this global tragedy that claims approximately 150 lives a day in our country and the ways to combat this epidemic we can save lives and in turn keep our communities healthier and safer.

Lisa Sherry is the Community Outreach Coordinator at DISC Village, located at 1000 W. Tharpe Street, Suite. 14, Tallahassee. DISC Village has been providing high-quality Substance Use and Mental Health Treatment for Tallahassee and surrounding areas since 1972.

