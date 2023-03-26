April Full Moon Climb at Crooked River Lighthouse

CARRABELLE — The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Carrabelle. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising moon.
At this month’s Full Moon event, the Crooked River Lighthouse will have a gifted musical group, The Bog Lilies. The Bog Lilies are a talented group of performers who focus on vocal harmonies mixed with a unique blend of instruments including banjo, mandolin, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and cajone (a wood percussion instrument). They cover songs in folk, bluegrass, country, and Southern rock genres.
Guests can also visit the Keeper’s House Museum and see the new exhibit for the lighthouse’s original, historic Fresnel Lens. Visitors can also enjoy the glowing fire pit (weather permitting). Bring a chair and enjoy the evening.
The climb to the top of the tallest Forgotten Coast lighthouse rewards bold climbers with breathtaking views of the bay. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All climbers must be at least 44 inches tall. Advance reservations are required for those who wish to climb the lighthouse tower during this event by calling the Lighthouse gift shop.
A limited number of climbers (max of seven) are allowed at one time. There will be a time limit for viewing from the top. Guests who would like a more leisurely climbing experience are welcome to enjoy one of the daytime climbs available every Wednesday through Sunday. Masks are welcome but not required.
Crooked River Lighthouse is in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 U.S. 98 W., Carrabelle. For information, contact the gift shop at 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com, or www.crooked riverlighthouse.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
