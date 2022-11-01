Based on the results of a Wastewater Feasibility Analysis performed by Wakulla County, the County has developed a Septic Upgrade Incentive Program to encourage homeowners to voluntarily remediate existing conventional Onsite Sewage Treatment and Disposal Systems (OSTDS) to include nitrogen-reducing enhancements. The incentive program is intended to offset a portion of homeowner costs by providing certified septic system installers and licensed plumbers with up to $7,000 for the installation of enhanced nitrogen-reducing features to existing targeted areas within the County that are pre-approved by the Wakulla County Utility Department. Any costs over and above the $7,000 Grant Funds must be paid for by the homeowner.
Work performance
All work will be bid individually and awarded to the lowest bidder and performed by Licensed Plumbers/Licensed Septic Contractors.
The contract will be between the Homeowner and the Contractor. Any costs over and above the $7,000 Grant Funds will be paid for by the homeowner.
All interested persons will need to apply. Septic Applications will be available between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday, by calling Government Services Group Inc. at 850-681-3717, or via online at www.mywakulla.com. Applications can also be picked up at: Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Applications must be returned by mail to Government Services Group, Inc. at: Government Services Group Inc.; 1500 Mahan Drive, Suite 250; Tallahassee, FL 32308
All applications will be considered on a first-come/first-served basis. Questions regarding the Septic Upgrade Incentive Program and application process should be directed to Tara Reynolds, Government Services Group Inc., at 850-681- 3717.
Any application postmarked after Nov. 30, 2022, will not be opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.