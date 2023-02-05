Apalachicola Area Historical Society announces Spring Speaker Series

APALACHICOLA — The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will present a program on “Schooners: Fast, Practical and Agile” by Duncan Blair as part of their Spring Speaker Series at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market St., Apalachicola.
Additional Spring Speaker Series events are scheduled for March 18, April 22 and May 20.
These speaker events are part of a well-established and popular series by the Apalachicola Area Historical Society with speakers through May on Saturdays, mid-month, at 4 p.m. in the Raney House Carriage House. Local and tourist history enthusiasts have gathered for these informative talks for a number of years.
Previous speakers have spoken about Apalachicola’s predominantly African American North Side, Territorial City St. Joseph, Early Maps of the area, Niles Register Florida History, the ice delivery industry, Cemetery Preservation, Apalachicola Historic Squares and more.
Duncan Blair is a member of the Friends of the Governor Stone and is interested in boat types, vernacular design and history. He researches and writes about traditional sailing vessels, how and why they were used, how they developed over time, and why it is useful and important to be aware of them and their history in a blog entitled, “Traditional Sail.”
For information, call and leave a message at 850-653-1700, or email to AAHS.Raney@gmail.com, or online at www.apalachicolahistorical society.org.
The Raney House Museum is located at 128 Market Street at the corner of Avenue F in historic downtown Apalachicola and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
